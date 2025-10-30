Govt working towards cow protection, says Rajasthan CM on Gopashtami

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that the state government is continuously working towards cow protection.

On the occasion of Gopashtami, Sharma and his wife performed gau pujan (cow worship) at the chief minister's residence.

During the ceremony, he offered flowers, a garland and clothes to the cow, applied a tilak, and fed it jaggery.

Gopashtami is not only an important festival in Indian culture but also an immortal part of the country's Sanatan heritage, the chief minister said.

"It symbolises our reverence, service and commitment to the protection of Gau Mata," he added.

Sharma said, "The state government is working for the development of cowsheds (gaushalas) and the empowerment of cattle rearers." He also appealed to people to remain aware and active in cow welfare and environmental conservation.

Later, the chief minister, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Sadguru Teuram Gaushala in Mansarovar, Jaipur, where he fed jaggery to the cow and honoured a cattle rearer.

He also attended a satsang held on the premises. PTI SDA ANM ANM AMJ AMJ