Govt working towards restoring lost brand image of Andhra: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada, Aug 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his government is working towards restoring the lost brand image of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the state after hoisting the national flag here on the 78th Independence Day, the Chief Minister alleged that Andhra Pradesh regressed 30 years under the previous YSRCP regime.

“The rulers (YSRCP govt) who came to power under the pretext of one chance had created devastation of unheard proportions. They destroyed the systems and projected victims as culprits to make a mockery of democracy,” said Naidu.

Claiming that the southern state incurred a huge loss under the YSRCP government than the bifurcation of the united state, he said the TDP-led government is following the principle of simple and effective governance to undo those losses.

According to Naidu, the TDP government is striving to bring back the companies which had cancelled their agreements and exited the state.

Highlighting that people gave mandate to the TDP-led alliance with immense faith, Naidu said the state government is determined to fulfil their aspirations with a steely resolve.

“With the pillars of welfare and development, we have started our rule. We are reviewing all the departments to set 100-day targets. Reactivating all the systems made defunct by the previous government and going ahead with new found confidence in employees to bring results,” said the TDP supremo.

Recalling the slogan ‘society is the temple and people are gods’ popularised by TDP founder N T Rama Rao, Naidu said the party is always at the service of poor people.

Naidu said the state government has already implemented some promises mentioned under the super six scheme in the election manifesto and promised to fulfil the remaining ones soon.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Underscoring that there is no bigger satisfaction than serving food to hungry people, the CM said Anna Canteens, which serve subsided food to poor people, were restarted today. As many as 100 Anna Canteens are being opened today.

Further, the CM thanked the Centre for the allocations and promises it made in the 2024-25 union budget for Amaravati greenfield capital city, Polavaram Project, railway projects and others.

Highlighting several other projects which are crucial for the state, the CM said new policies are being formulated to rejuvenate industries and other key sectors.

The TDP chief noted that several best practices followed between 2014 and 2019 will be reimplemented across departments and assured to develop temple and beach tourism projects in the state, among others.

Naidu asserted that there will be no room for vendetta politics but vowed that culprits will not be spared, including recovering wealth amassed through corrupt means.

The CM also appealed to the people of the state to participate in its reconstruction.

