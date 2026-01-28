Govt working with full sensitivity for all: President

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Amid unease in several quarters over the University Grants Commission's regulations for promotion of equity in higher education institutions, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the government is working with full sensitivity for all -- for Dalits, backward classes, the marginalised and tribal communities.

Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget Session, Murmu said the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (development with all, for all) is bringing positive change in the lives of all citizens.

At the beginning of 2014, social security schemes could reach only 25 crore citizens, she said, adding, "With continuous efforts of my government, about 95 crore Indians have social security cover today." "My government is working with full sensitivity for all -- for Dalits, backward classes, the marginalised and tribal communities," she said, without directly referring to the UGC issue.

The President said the architect of the Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, always laid emphasis on equality and social justice.

"Our Constitution inspires us in the same spirit," she said, underlining that social justice means every citizen gets to exercise full rights, without discrimination.

Murmu said the government is fully committed to social justice in its true sense and as a result of this, 25 crore citizens have overcome poverty in the last decade.

"During the third term of my government, the campaign to empower the poor has moved forward with greater momentum," she said.

In the last decade, she said, four crore pucca houses have been built for the poor. Last year alone, the possession of 32 lakh new houses were given to the poor.

Murmu said during the five years of Jal Jeevan Mission, 12.5 crore new households have been provided piped water. Last year, tap water connections reached around one crore new households.

Under the Ujjwala Yojana, more than 10 crore households have till date been provided LPG connections. This campaign has progressed at a rapid pace in the last year, she said.

"My government is institutionalising transparency and honesty in systems. In the last one year, my government has provided benefits worth more than Rs 6.75 lakh crore directly to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer," she said. PTI PLB RUK RUK RUK