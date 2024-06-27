Govt working with pride on both 'vikas', 'virasat': President

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the central government is reviving the country's cultural heritage and glory along with making efforts to build the future for the nation, taking pride in both 'vikas' and 'virasat'.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu also hailed the new campus of Nalanda University, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar.

This was the first address of the president in Parliament after the 2024 general elections.

"My government, along with making efforts to build a future, is also reviving the country's cultural heritage and glory. Recently, the new grand Nalanda University campus that was inaugurated has added a new chapter to this," she said.

Nalanda was not just a university but also a "proof of India's glorious past" and "I am assured that the new Nalanda University will contribute towards making India a global knowledge hub," Murmu said.

In her address, she also underlined that various pilgrimage sites and centres of faith in the country are being rejuvenated so that people can get inspired by their ancient culture.

"My government, along with 'vikas', is also working on 'virasat', taking the same pride," the president said.

She also mentioned that tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary was celebrated as Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas and his 150th anniversary will be marked next year.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted various accomplishments of the country in the past few years. Referring to the landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the moon's south pole, she said, as a country, "we should take pride in this" and added that India is on its way to becoming the world's third-largest economy.

The president said that in the third decade of the 21st century, global order is assuming a new form and as a "Vishwa Bandhu", India is giving new faith to the world.