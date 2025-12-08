Govt’s action opposite to message of Vande Mataram: SP MP Awadhesh Prasad

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, on Monday expressed his discontent for not being invited to a recent saffron flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and said the action of the government was opposite to the message of Vande Mataram.

Participating in a Lok Sabha discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, Prasad said, “On November 25, the prime minister went to Ayodhya to hoist a saffron flag atop the Ram temple. I couldn't understand why I was ignored… Why was I not invited to the ceremony? It was not just an insult to me, but also to the people of Ayodhya and devotees of Lord Ram.” Ayodhya is one of the five Assembly constituencies in the Faizabad Lok Sabha segment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple to mark the formal completion of its construction.

Prasad also said that he was not invited for the ‘Samuhik Deep Dan’ for which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had gone to Faizabad.

“This is not the message of Vande Mataram. The action of this government is opposite to the message of Vande Mataram,” he said.

“Have we lived up to the expectations of the society which Vande Matram wanted?” Prasad questioned.

“Today, when there is a discussion on Vande Matram, there are crores of educated youth who have no work. This was not the intention of Vande Matram,” the Samajwadi Party MP said.

He also claimed that today there is discrimination in the country in the name of religion and caste, “so we have to take an oath that in the name of Vande Matram, we will make a society where there is no injustice and unemployment”.

Prasad also said that a special session of Parliament should have been convened to discuss the Vande Mataram. PTI SID ARI