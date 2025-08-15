Govt's 'bulldozer policy' crushing our rights: SP's Sambhal MP Barq

Sambhal (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq on Friday criticised the government's "bulldozer policy", saying that it is not just demolishing houses and shops but is "crushing our rights." The MP, who was speaking to journalists here, also voiced his concerns about the deletion of votes during electoral roll revision in Bihar.

The district administration in Sambhal has cleared several encroached spaces in recent months by bulldozing what officials allege to be illegal structures.

Responding to a question about the ongoing demolition drives, the MP said, "The bulldozer action is not just on houses and shops; it is running on our rights. Our rights are being crushed by bulldozers.

"It is a matter of regret that the three pillars of our country -- the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary -- are now being represented by a single power." He stressed that the power to punish belongs to the judiciary and not the executive, and that the Supreme Court has repeatedly called for an end to such actions.

The MP highlighted the concerns over voter list revision in Bihar. "If 65 lakh votes are deleted in Bihar, that means around 30,000 votes per seat are cut from 243 seats in Bihar." "The victory margin of an assembly seat will then be between 2,000 and 10,000. ... We want democracy and the Constitution to be established in the entire country, including Bihar, and the government should be chosen according to the rights of the people," he said. PTI COR CDN RT