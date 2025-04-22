Govt's claim of normalcy in J-K stands exposed: CPI(ML) Liberation on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said the Centre's claim of normalcy in the Union Territory "stands exposed".

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.

"The CPI(ML) Liberation strongly condemns the terrorist attack on April 22 in Baisaran, Pahalgam, where unarmed tourists were targeted, resulting in several deaths and injuries. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and stand in solidarity with their families," the Left party said in a statement.

It noted that there had been a disturbing rise in attacks on civilians -- residents, migrant workers, and now tourists.

"The Modi government's claim of normalisation of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and chest-thumping on national security stands exposed as such attacks continue unabated in the region," the CPI(ML) Liberation said.

"The BJP's repeated proclamations of 'complete normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir ring hollow in the face of such continuing violence. While the ruling party has declared on every platform that all issues in the region have been resolved, the reality tells a different story," it said and added the Union Territory remained heavily militarised and terror attacks persisted under the watch of this regime.

"The Modi government's strategy -- suppressing democratic voices while indulging in aggressive posturing -- has failed to deliver either peace or security," the CPI(ML) Liberation said.

The Left party also called for rejecting any attempt to use the incident as a pretext to stoke jingoistic and communal narratives.

"At this critical moment, it is essential for people across the country to stand united and push back the divisive forces seeking to exploit such tragedies for political gain," it said.