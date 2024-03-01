Govt's continued focus is to develop country's infra, promote culture: Lekhi

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday said the continued focus of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to develop the country's infrastructure while promoting India's culture and heritage.

Advertisment

She was speaking at an event here in the evening hosted by the Lalit Kala Akademi on the premises of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

"Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... its continued focus is to develop the country's infrastructure along with promoting the country's culture and heritage," she said.

The Union Minister of State for Culture said the "entire country is one, we all, from east, west, north or south... entire India is one. There is no difference among us", Lekhi said.

Advertisment

At the event, she gave away awards to winners in the 'Mela Moments Photography Contest' announced on Thursday. As many as 60 winners were awarded at the ceremony under various themes of the contest.

She also inaugurated the exhibition of the 'Mela Moments Photography Contest' in the presence of Uma Nanduri, joint secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Amita Prasad Sarbhai, joint secretary, and Sanjeev Kishor Gautam, director general, NGMA.

The event marked the culmination of a journey that celebrated India's rich cultural tapestry through the lens of photography, the ministry said in the statement.

Advertisment

The award ceremony's inaugural function was followed by cultural performances and was attended by the awardees, participating artists, numerous art lovers and visitors, it said.

The contest had attracted over 11,000 entries and engaged over 3,00,000 people nationwide, it added.

Born under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and driven by the Lalit Kala Akademi, Ministry of Culture, the initiative aimed to immortalise the vibrancy of India's festivals, fairs, and cultural heritage, it said.

Advertisment

Participants ranging from students to art aficionados were enveloped in the enchanting ambience of the Mela, indulging in the flavourful offerings of ‘Chatori Gully’, engaging with the emotive ‘Mela Portraits’, and admiring the innovative showcases at the ‘Mela Stalls' and 'Mela Vibes', its four themes, the statement said.

"The grand award ceremony honoured the talented winners who captured the essence of India's diverse traditions and festivals with their stunning photographs," it said.

"With monthly and grand finale rewards totalling up to Rs 1 lakh, the contest fuelled the passion of photographers, encouraging them to delve deeper into the heart of traditional fairs and festivals to capture unforgettable moments," it said. PTI KND RHL