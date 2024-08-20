Govt's decision on lateral entry reflects PM Modi's commitment to ensure social justice: BJP

New Delhi, Aug (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday said the Centre’s decision to cancel the move to fill up key government posts through lateral entry reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensure social justice and slammed the Congress, asking if reservation policy was followed in such recruitments during its rule.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday cancelled its advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy following a request from the Centre. The Commission had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry.

Reacting to the development, the Congress claimed that the Centre withdrew the advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy due to the campaign by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc parties, and said this shows that only the power of the Constitution can defeat the "arrogance of a dictatorial regime".

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Modi has once again reinforced BR Ambedkar's commitment to the Constitution with his government deciding to apply the principle of reservation in lateral entry to ensure social justice.

"UPSC adopted a very transparent method for Lateral Entry. Now we have decided to apply the Principle of Reservation in that too. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has always shown his commitment towards social justice," the minister said.

Vaishnaw hit out at the opposition parties and said the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance government, led by the Congress, did not not follow reservation policy in the lateral entry scheme.

"Finance Secretaries were recruited through lateral entry and the principle of reservation was not kept in mind," he said.

"(Former PM) Dr Manmohan Singh ji, Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia and before that Dr Vijay Kelkar ji also became finance secretary through lateral entry only,” he said and asked, “Did Congress take care of the principle of reservation at that time?".

The minister said the Modi government gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission which was earlier an ordinary body.

Under the Modi government's "saturation programme" SC, ST, and OBC communities are getting the maximum benefits, he said.

“Be it NEET, medical admission, Sainik Vidyalaya or Navodaya Vidyalaya, we have implemented the principle of reservation everywhere," Vaishnaw added.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed Prime Minister Modi for the decision and said it proves that his government is “sensitive and listens to everyone”.

“Prime Minister Modi took the decision today. MoS Jitendra Singh then wrote a letter to the UPSC that we withdraw this (advertisement) until the issue of social justice is settled,” Meghwal told a press conference in Jaipur.

“This means there is clarity in Prime Minister Modi’s policy towards reservation and social justice,” he added.

Meghwal also slammed the Congress on the issue of reservation and said, “Manmohan Singh is the biggest example of lateral entry. How was he directly appointed as the finance secretary in 1976? There are many other such examples.” Taking to X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Congress kept Adivasis, SCs and OBCs poor for 60 years and is now shedding crocodile tears in a dramatic manner." Asked about the development, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said when the government has taken a decision in the matter there is no need to make any further comment.

“The legacy of Rahul Gandhi and his family with regard to the giving reservation to SC, ST and OBC is not hidden from anybody. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi how many SCs, STs and OBCs were recruited when his father, (former) Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was at helm. First answer this, then ask question to us,” he told a press conference here while replying to media queries. PTI JP PK AS AS