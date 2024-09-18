Govt's enemy property department surveys Kolkata building

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) The Enemy Property Office under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday surveyed the status of a building in Rajabazar area of Kolkata, an official said.

Around 100 police and CRPF personnel accompanied the survey team since locals had opposed such a survey earlier.

"The government aims to monetise and generate revenue from these (enemy) properties. This particular property had a case related to the building. We have come to assess the status, survey the building, and gather details of the occupants," the MHA official said.

The survey was conducted under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. The Act was introduced in the wake of the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and 1971, following the migration of people from India to Pakistan.

"We wanted to check if the occupants of the building in Rajabazar seek to come under the rent system. The revised rent system is implemented through an online portal. Individual occupants can also buy such properties if the valuation is less than Rs 1 crore, subject to a verification process," the official said.

Rajabazar is a minority-concentrated area in central Kolkata.

The official stated that there are 96 such properties in Kolkata, 4,500 in West Bengal, and approximately 12,000 across India, as identified by the MHA.

The enemy properties in India include assets like land, buildings, bank accounts, shares, and other investments belonging to or managed by individuals, entities, or organisations considered enemies of the state. PTI BSM NN