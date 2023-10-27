Govt's focus on making healthcare accessible for people, affordable for medical tourists: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) In the last nine years, the Centre has not only focused on making healthcare more accessible for the people of the country but also on making it affordable for medical tourists from abroad, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Mandaviya said this while virtually delivering the inaugural address at the centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College. Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, among others, attended the event.

Mandaviya also virtually laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed Critical Care Block in the college.

"Andhra Medical College is the largest medical college in Andhra Pradesh with super speciality and a host of other facilities. It is also known for its illustrious alumni who have excelled in fields like politics, sports and administration besides medical sciences," he said, congratulating the college on the completion of 100 years.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mandaviya said, the government is building a medical college in every district of India.

"We are also creating a medical ecosystem in the country by increasing the number of UG and PG seats, transforming the quality of healthcare infrastructure and encouraging the manufacturing of medical devices," he said.

The number of AIIMS has also increased from six in 2014 to 22 at present, he added.

In the last nine years, the government has not only focused on making healthcare more accessible for the people of the country but also on making it more affordable for medical tourists from abroad, Mandaviya said.

The Critical Care Block at Andhra Medical College is being built using central government funds worth Rs 23.75 crore under the National Health Mission. Of the total amount, Rs 16.75 crore will be spent on the facility and Rs 7 crore on the equipment, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The 50-bed block will be spread over 15,000 sqft, it said.

This Critical Care Block will be a boon for patients in need of immediate lifesaving efforts, it added.

The three-storey block will be built opposite the Department of Microbiology, Andhra Medical College.

The three-storey block will be built opposite the Department of Microbiology, Andhra Medical College.

A modern laboratory is also being set up along with this unit which will be run by the Department of Anaesthesia, Andhra Medical College and King George Hospital. The necessary staffing will be taken care of by the National Health Mission, the statement said.