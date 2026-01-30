Govt's focus on wiping anaemia, cancer from Haryana: Health minister

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Haryana government's primary focus is on eliminating anaemia and cancer from the state, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said on Friday, even as she reiterated that they remain committed to providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare to the citizens.

Speaking to reporters here, she said the number of tests related to cancer screening will be increased to ensure early detection, and patients suffering from stage-3 and stage-4 cancer are being given financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month.

To further strengthen cancer treatment facilities, a 50-bed Atal Cancer Care Centre has been established at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt, equipped with advanced facilities such as mammography, a CT simulator, and a linear accelerator, she said.

Also, cancer patients and one attendant are being provided free travel facilities in government buses for treatment, Rao added.

Under the anaemia-free India campaign, Rao said that work is being carried out at a rapid pace; as a result, the anaemia rate in Haryana has declined from 59 per cent to 53 per cent.

Anaemia is a condition marked by low levels of healthy red blood cells (or haemoglobin), reducing the blood's capacity to carry oxygen to tissues.

This improvement has helped the state move from fifth to third position in the national rankings, the minister highlighted.

Rao also told reporters that there has been a historic increase in the health budget.

While the health budget stood at Rs 2,646 crore in 2014-15, it has been enhanced to Rs 9,942 crore in 2025-26, reflecting an increase of about 275 per cent, she said.

The minister also spoke about the shortage of doctors and said that to address this, appointment letters have been issued to 746 medical officers and 845 ayurvedic medical officers.

Additionally, under the National Health Mission (NHM), 346 medical officers and 154 specialists are currently rendering their services, she informed.

MRI scan facilities are now available in five districts, she said, adding that memorandums of understanding have been signed for Panipat and Kurukshetra, and tenders have been floated for the remaining nine districts.

Further Senior Citizen Corners and physiotherapy units are functional in all district hospitals of the state.

To strengthen maternal and child health services, modern Mother and Child Health (MCH) wings are being established in all district hospitals, Rao said.

Referring to food safety, the minister said testing laboratories are operational in Chandigarh and Karnal, while five mobile laboratories have been deployed across various districts. Besides, clean street food hubs are being developed in Ambala, Karnal, Hisar and Gurugram, she said.

She further informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), Janaushadhi Kendras are operational in the civil hospitals of all 22 districts, enabling patients to access medicines at affordable prices. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ