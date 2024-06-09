Govt's goal to provide drinking water through taps to all households: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the government's goal is to provide clean drinking water through taps to all households in the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said the pace of providing tap connections to households should be increased by setting daily targets, ensuring that Rajasthan becomes one of the leading states in the country for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He was addressing a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Chief Minister's Office.

He alleged that irregularities occurred in the Jal Jeevan Mission during the tenure of the previous government.

He said the daily progress reports of the work done under the mission should be prepared and monitored. To facilitate this, he directed the appointment of division-wise nodal officers and authorised administrative officers at the district level for monitoring.

He also instructed that a monitoring system be established to ensure the regular meetings of the Jal Jeevan Mission Committee at the district level.

He said the success of the mission relies heavily on how the water source is managed. Therefore, water sources should be identified by focusing on ERCP, IGNP, groundwater, etc.

He asked for a review of the previous work, with strict action to be taken against any identified errors. He directed that a survey report be prepared on the status of water supply in tanks. He also instructed the issuance of electricity connections for tube wells and the assessment of the quality and depth of pipelines.