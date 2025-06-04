Govt’s job is to find Pahalgam terrorists, not to interfere in celebration of festivals: Aaditya

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP, saying the government’s job is to find the Pakistani terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and not to interfere in the celebration of festivals.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog asking the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) to ensure livestock markets are shut from June 3 to 8 ahead of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, which will be celebrated on June 7.

“Why should there be a (cry) to save this or save that. You celebrate the festival. I am also an environmentalist. But everyone (gives a cry) to save water or colour. This is not the government’s job. The job of the government is to save farmers who are committing suicide.

“If water has entered people’s homes, then probe why it happened. The government’s job is to find Pakistani terrorists (involved in the Pahalgam attack) and not to interfere in (celebration) of festivals,” he said.

In its communication to APMCs, the Goseva Aayog said the law against cow slaughter has been in force in the state since March 4, 2015. The letter asked the APMCs to remain vigilant, stressing that the slaughter of bovine animals, their transportation, sale and purchase, and storage were illegal.

BJP minister Nitesh Rane on Monday had slammed environmentalists and animal rights activists by questioning why they had not made appeals for the celebration of a “virtual” Bakrid. He accused them of being “selective” in their approach by only targeting Hindu festivals like Holi and Diwali. PTI PR NR