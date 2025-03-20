Govt's lack of seriousness in addressing urban employment generation evident: Cong

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that there was a lack of seriousness on the part of the government towards urban employment generation and cited "drastic reduction" of funds for key schemes like Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission and the National Career Service.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared on X a reply by the government in the Rajya Sabha to attack the government.

"The government's lack of seriousness in addressing urban employment generation is evident in the drastic reduction of funds for key schemes like Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and the National Career Service (NCS)," Khera said.

The allocation for DAY-NULM has been slashed from Rs 795 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 300 crore in 2024-25—a 62.26% reduction, he said.

"Similarly, funding for the NCS scheme has dropped from Rs 79.39 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 58 crore in 2024-25, marking a 26.94% reduction," the Congress leader said.

"The BJP may glorify its schemes and policies as a masterstroke but the devil lies in the details — something every Indian must be aware of!" Khera added.