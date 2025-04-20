Govt’s language consultation committee urges CM to revoke Hindi move in Maharashtra

Pune, Apr 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government’s language consultation committee on Sunday urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision of making Hindi a mandatory third language for students of classes 1 to 5.

The state government has given its nod to implement the three-language formula under the National Education Policy. Accordingly, it has made Hindi a must for students of classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi-medium schools.

In a letter to the CM, the committee’s chief Laxmikant Deshmukh claimed that the SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) did not consider their thoughts and suggestions before making the Hindi push.

While the government has appointed a language consultation committee to advise it on language matters, the SCERT has not taken the panel into consideration, the letter said.

“No language has been made compulsory in the National Education Policy. On the contrary, the NEP states that education should be imparted through the mother tongue. Therefore, making Hindi mandatory as a third language is not right,” the letter said.

Hindi should not be made mandatory at any stage of education, it said. Instead, a policy should be adopted to use Hindi as little as possible, the letter said.

“It is not the language of employment, income, prestige or knowledge,” the letter said, urging the chief minister to revoke the decision concerning Hindi. PTI COR NR