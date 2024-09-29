Govt's NRI cell got over 400 complaints including domestic violence, dowry demands in 2022: Report

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The government's NRI cell received over 400 complaints from women in 2022, with key issues ranging from domestic violence, confiscation of passports, desertion to dowry demands and child custody disputes.

According to the latest annual report from the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) accessed by PTI, 109 complaints were registered between January and March 2022, while 372 were received from April to December.

The report highlighted that the NRI cell, which handles cases related to NRI marriages from women both in India and abroad, saw several serious allegations, including confiscation of passports by in-laws, and women being unable to join their husbands abroad due to the husband's disappearance or unknown whereabouts.

"The complexity of NRI marriages often involves significant challenges, including legal and financial aid, child custody issues, and the location of missing spouses," the report stated, urging collaboration across government departments to resolve these cases.

The NRI cell receives a total of 481 complaints from women in 2022, the report said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) coordinated with the Ministries of WCD, External Affairs, and Home Affairs to resolve the issues. In 2022, the NCW issued nearly 3,500 letters to relevant authorities to expedite the resolution of matrimonial disputes involving NRIs.

Beyond bureaucratic efforts, the NCW provided psycho-social and legal counselling to complainants. The report revealed that around 45 walk-in complaints were handled during the year, in addition to regular telephonic counselling sessions. Hearings were held in approximately 20 cases to facilitate follow-ups with authorities or mediate reconciliation efforts between the parties involved.

To further support women who are facing violence or disputes in NRI marriages, the report outlined plans to establish One Stop Centres and dedicated helplines in Indian Diplomatic Missions (IDMs) abroad, modelled on existing WCD schemes.

The Ministry of External Affairs identified 10 IDMs in nine countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Canada, where such facilities were deemed necessary based on the number of Indian women residing there. However, the proposal to set up the facility in Australia was later dropped.

A senior official remarked that NRI matrimonial disputes often involve desertion, violence, and complex legal issues due to cross-border regulations. To address these challenges, the government formed an expert committee led by Justice Arvind Kumar Goel, former Chairperson of the NRI Commission of Punjab.

The committee's report, 'Identification of Legal and Regulatory Challenges Faced by Indian Nationals Married to Overseas Indian Nationals' Suggestions for Amelioration of their Grievances', made several recommendations to improve access to justice for women in NRI marriages.

Based on the committee's suggestions, an Integrated Nodal Agency comprising senior officials from relevant ministries has been established to handle NRI marriage disputes, the official said. PTI UZM HIG