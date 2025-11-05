Govts, organisations must tweak plans to sync with changing times: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on governments and organisations to alter their plans to sync with the changing times as myriad changes are occurring in the world.

The Chief Minister made this observation in London during his address to the Institute of Directors (IOD), which awarded its Distinguished Fellowship-2025 in recognition of his wife N Bhuvaneswari.

"As myriad changes are occurring in the world, there is a need for governments and organisations to change their plans accordingly," Naidu was quoted as saying in a press note on Wednesday.

He called for a vision that aligns with the changing times and the need to face challenges thrown by technology, which requires strong, farsighted planning.

According to the CM, Artificial Intelligence is spreading across the world at a very high pace and hinted that the signs of the future revolving around this technology are aplenty.

Hence, he called for aligning the thought process to this reality and noted that the southern state is formulating plans adhering to this requirement. Further, reflecting on his wife winning two awards -- IOD Distinguished Fellow Award and the Golden Peacock Award -- for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2025, Naidu said he was absolutely proud of her.

"Bhuvaneswari is not just an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but a proud representative of Telugu culture upholding the best of Indian and Telugu heritage through her values, compassion, and leadership," Naidu added in a post on X. PTI STH ADB