Govt's policy decisions led to negative impact on MGNREGA: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, alleging that there has been a negative impact of several policy decisions of the BJP-led Centre on MGNREGA.

Advertisment

In the letter, Karat has said her concern is that workers' rights are being severely affected due to these policies.

"I write this letter to you to draw your attention to the negative impact of several policy decisions taken by the government regarding MGNREGA. As one who was actively involved in the finalisation of the Act and the clauses regarding the rights of workers, it is a matter of deep concern that workers' rights for demand-based work are being compromised," she said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader further said the fund allocation for the scheme is "woefully inadequate".

Advertisment

Referring to the data on the rural development ministry's website, Karat pointed out that 91 per cent of the funds allocated for the scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have already been spent.

"At present, average workdays are at a low of just 35.4 days. In such a situation, MGNREGA workers will face acute problems. Moreover, mandatory stipulations such as online registration of attendance at work sites as well as Aadhaar-based payments are converting unconditional rights embedded in the law into restricted access for job card holders," she said.

The Left leader also said the introduction of Aadhaar-linked payment of wages has not resulted in much change regarding timely payment of wages.

Advertisment

Referring to a media release issued by the government in June, Karat said it was told that the ministry was not insisting on an Aadhaar-enabled system of payment, but on an Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) that would be more flexible.

She referred to a survey conducted by an organisation that said of the 26 crore job holders, 41.1 per cent were still not eligible for this mode of payment.

"In other words, while so far there is no significant benefit, there is certainly evidence of significant losses for workers," she said.

Advertisment

"In the last six months, I have visited MGNREGA sites and interacted with workers across states. A common complaint has been the introduction of the attendance system through online registration at the work site at specific times during the day.

"Given that the connectivity is very poor in vast areas of rural India, particularly in remote tribal areas, mandatory online registration is leading to great difficulties for the workers," Karat said.

She also claimed that women workers, who comprise the majority of MGNREGA workers in many states, have been particularly affected.

"As you know, women workers are charged in our patriarchal cultures for the main responsibility of domestic work and care of families. Before and after their MGNREGA workday, women put in many more hours of work. However, they complain that because of the lack of connectivity, sometimes they have to spend one hour extra getting their attendance registered. There are also examples of attendance not getting registered, leading to denial of wages," Karat said. PTI ASG RC