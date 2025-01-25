Advertisment
National

Govt's requisite support to India's tourism and hospitality sector lacking: Kharge

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rajya Sabha Congress Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

New Delhi: Alleging that the government's requisite support to India's tourism and hospitality sector is lacking, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday called for a collective effort to reform the sector, including filling the infrastructure gaps and aggressively promoting inbound tourism.

Advertisment

On National Tourism Day, Kharge said the country boasts of a rich diversity of natural beauty, ancient monuments, multitude of culinary traditions and multi-faceted cultures, making it an ideal destination for global travellers.

However, the true potential of India's tourism industry is far from being fully realised and foreign tourist arrivals in the country have remained well below the pre-COVID-19 levels, he said, adding that this is "extremely worrying".

Advertisment

Despite the Centre's stated commitment to revitalising this crucial economic segment, the requisite support and impetus have been lacking, a situation that demands immediate attention, Kharge said.

"Therefore on #NationalTourismDay, we urge for a collective effort to reform the sector, including filling the infrastructure gaps and aggressively promoting inbound tourism," he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge Narendra Modi Indian tourism Tourism
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe