Govt's responsibility to bring perpetrators of Delhi blast to justice: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The recovery of a huge quantity of explosives from Delhi's neighbouring area, which has been linked to the explosion near the Red Fort, indicate involvement of an organised network, the CPI(M) Politburo said on Tuesday.

Condemning the explosion in the heart of the national capital, the party stressed that it is the government's responsibility to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It appealed to people to be vigilant, maintain peace and harmony without succumbing to any provocations.

"It is deeply disturbing to learn from reports that large quantities of explosives and firearms have been discovered in areas around Delhi, which are now being linked to the attack.

"This indicates the involvement of an organised network. It is the responsibility of the government to uncover it and bring all the perpetrators to justice," CPI(M) said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening that left 12 people dead. PTI AO NSD NSD