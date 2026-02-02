Govt's responsibility to identify, deport illegal Bangladeshis, says Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) It is the government's responsibility to identify and deport Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have entered the country illegally, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said.

Observing that countries are driven by their own interests in international relations, and India should accordingly chart its own course without compromise.

He stressed that the country should be strong economically and socially to be able to deal effectively with international developments.

Bhagwat spoke at an event on '100 years of Sangha Journey - New Horizons' attended by select invitees on Sunday and also met film personalities and senior bureaucrats on the occasion of Sangh's centenary, during his visit to the city, an RSS release said on Monday.

Asked about the illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into the country, he said it is the government's responsibility to identify and deport illegal immigrants and citizens can take it to the notice of officials.

The consequences of "upheaval" in the world will have a minimum effect on India because of the family system and aspects like saving of gold and the economic activity in the country are family-oriented, he said.

To understand RSS, one must gain that experience by becoming part of the Sangh. He said if one understands RSS superficially, it could even be misunderstood. Sangh emphasizes that citizens have to play a crucial role in nation's development, while governments, parties and leaders play their role, he said.

"The Sangh’s principle is individual development with the objective of excellent nation-building," the release quoted him as saying.

He elaborated on 'Panch Parivartan', envisioned by RSS for the comprehensive progress of the nation.

He explained its five components - family awakening (bhajan and others), environmental protection, social harmony, swadeshi, civic duties.