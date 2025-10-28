Govt's responsibility to solve people's problems: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said it is the government's responsibility to resolve citizens' problems and that the doors of his residence are always open for people.

The chief minister was speaking at a 'Jan Samvad' programme in his Ladwa assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district, a statement said.

He heard the grievances of around 200 people related to BPL ration cards, family ID cards, electricity and police matters, it said.

Saini said it is the government's responsibility to resolve every problem of citizens.

The doors of the chief minister's residence are open 24 hours a day for people, he said.

In addition, the district administration also holds 'Samadhan Camps' every Monday and Thursday to hear public grievances, he added.

The chief minister said the welfare of farmers is at the core of the BJP government's policies.

Now, all crops in the state are being procured at the minimum support price (MSP). Recently, the MSP for sugarcane was fixed at Rs 415 per quintal, he said.

Saini said Haryana provides the highest social security pension in the country and it was recently increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per month.

The 'Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana' has also been launched, under which women from economically weaker sections will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 from November 1 onwards, he said.