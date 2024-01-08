Govt’s transformative drive to bring visible improvement in quality of life: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday asserted that his government’s transformative initiatives will bring visible improvements in the quality of life of the people of the state. Patnaik said this while addressing newly recruited 504 junior engineers (civil) in the Panchayati Raj and the Housing & Urban Development departments.

Welcoming the new engineers, he advised them to follow the 5T principles of Teamwork, Transparency, Technology and Time to see the Transformation in their work.

"My government has taken up a drive to bring transformation in every sector of society and also to bring visible improvement in the quality of life of our people. You will see the complete transformation of Odisha in your lifetime. And you will be a catalyst of that transformation," he told the junior engineers.

Patnaik said the 24x7 Drink From Tap programme is one such transformative facility that even bigger cities like Delhi and Mumbai do not have. PTI BBM NN