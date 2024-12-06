Govts use climate change as excuse to dodge responsibility: Activist Eklavya Prasad

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Activist and photographer Eklavya Prasad has a sharp take on climate change -- it has become the perfect excuse for politicians and bureaucrats to dodge responsibility.

Prasad's latest photo exhibition, inaugurated here on Thursday, captures the reality of floods in north Bihar -- stories of survival, despair, and resilience.

Leading the Megh Pyne Abhiyan (Cloud Water Campaign) since 2005, he has been working to provide safe drinking water to flood-affected communities.

But he is unimpressed with the government's quick-fix approach.

"All they do is build embankments. One washes away, and they build another. What's the point? Why not invest in flood-resilient habitats instead of patchwork solutions?" he posed.

Asked if climate-impacted communities are being ignored, Prasad was blunt in his reply. "Governments use climate change as an excuse. Sure, climate change plays a role, but it is not the whole story. There are deeper systemic issues at play." Prasad believes that cookie-cutter solutions do not work. "Each community faces unique challenges. We need tailored solutions, not a one-size-fits-all approach," he said.

His exhibition paints a vivid picture of the floods' many faces -- from slowly rising waters that seep into daily life to sudden calamities that wipe out homes and livelihoods.

The photographs document not just destruction but also the remarkable resilience of those affected -- people rebuilding, adapting, and innovating in the face of nature's fury.

Inaugurating the event, environmentalist Sunita Narain said the exhibition underscores that floods are not just a three-month ordeal during monsoons.

It shows the year-round struggles of these communities, she said, calling for sustainable, focused interventions to address these challenges. PTI GVS NSD