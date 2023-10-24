Govt's welfare schemes are foundation of 'Ram Rajya': Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the BJP's government's welfare schemes are the foundation of 'Ram Rajya' and the country will see Lord Ram's grand temple in Ayodhya "for which scores of people sacrificed their lives" being consecrated after a long wait of 500 years.

Addressing a Dussehra event, the chief minister said that thousands of years ago, Lord Ram established the foundation of Ram Rajya by defeating falsehood and injustice.

Following the ideals of Lord Ram, various essential amenities, including housing, sanitation facilities, food and healthcare, have been ensured for millions of impoverished individuals under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Adityanath alleged that those opposing Sanatan Dharma "seek to divide society and undermine social and national unity through caste-based discrimination".

"After a long wait of 500 years, Lord Rama is set to be consecrated in his grand temple in Ayodhya. Fortunately, this generation will witness this divine spectacle. Scores of people sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Shri Ram's temple," Adityanath said at Manasarovar Ramleela Maidan here.

"Peaceful and non-violent movements were organised for the temple and there was a period when justice seemed to be distant. However, the positive outlook of the people, coupled with the joint efforts of the central and state governments, paved the way for the construction of Lord Ram's temple," Adityanath said.

Lord Rama is the embodiment of righteousness itself. Dharma is not merely a ritual but a timeless value of life, the chief minister said, stressing that the Sanatan Sharma encourages people to uphold their duties, ethics, and moral values.

He said that the double-engine government's welfare schemes are the foundation of "Ram Rajya".

The chief minister said before the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in his temple, Prime Minister Modi ensured the welfare of the country by building houses for 4 crore people, constructing 12 crore toilets, providing free ration to 80 crore people and other amenities, advancing the ideals of Ram Rajya.

"On Vijayadashami, every devout follower of Sanatan Dharma around the world recalls this and takes the pledge to walk on the path shown by Lord Shri Ram," noting that in every age, there has been the presence of divine forces along with demonic tendencies.

. "If positive forces unite and strengthen to tread the right path, then righteousness, truth, and justice will continue to prevail for the benefit of the nation and society," he said.

"If society disintegrates or negative forces dominate, it manifests as terrorism, Naxalism, extremism, separatism, mafia, lawlessness, and more. Therefore, promoting positivity and unity in society is everyone's responsibility," he added.

Earlier, Adityanath led the traditional 'shobha yatra' in the city here as the head seer of the Gorakshpeeth, with people lining the streets and standing at vantage points to welcome the colourful procession.

Members of Muslim and Sindhi communities were among those who greeted Adityanath at various places along the route as he stood on a decked-up Rath (chariot).

Several unique instruments of the Nath sect, including the nagphani, turhi, nagara drums and damru were played during the procession, while various artists showcased the diversity of Indian culture with their colourful performances.

Chaudhary Kaifulwara Ansari, the president of the Urdu Academy, offered a garland and saffron attire to Yogi Adityanath. Many people, including women and children, were seen capturing pictures as the large procession weaved its way through the city amid tight security.

Ansari said that his family has been welcoming the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar's procession for generations.

The Gorakshpeeth transcends religious boundaries and sees everyone from a human perspective, he said.

Adityanath also received a grand reception near the newly built Shri Jhulelal Temple, where a significant number of Sindhi community members had gathered.

The Gorakshpeeth of the Nath sect has several distinctive rituals and the Vijayadashami (Dussehra) Shobhayatra is among the prominent ones.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and the melodious tunes of various musical instruments, the Vijayadashami procession led by Adityanath reached the Mansarovar Temple, where he performed puja of Lord Shiva and other deities.

Later, the yatra reached Mansarover Ramlila Maidan and Adityanath performed Rajtilak of Lord Ram. He also performed 'pujan and aarti of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman', concluding with the recitation of 'aarti'.

In the morning, he performed a special puja dedicated to Shrinath Ji, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Adityanath, dressed in the attire of the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, followed the festival's tradition and worshipped Shrinath Ji.

Adityanath also performed 'gau seva' (cow worship) and other rituals as a part of the special Vijayadashami puja. PTI ABN/CORR ABN RT RT RT