'Govt's witch-hunting agenda': Oppn parties slam Centre over Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Opposition parties on Friday slammed the Centre over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that the move "clearly exposes the government's witch-hunting agenda" and it is an "abysmal failure" to maintain law and order in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Wangchuk was arrested on Friday by a police party in Leh, two days after violent protests by supporters of a movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution left four people dead and 90 others injured, officials said.

Condemning Wangchuk's arrest, the Congress said it was done to divert attention and responsibility from the BJP's "abysmal failure" to maintain law and order and ensure security of life and property in Ladakh.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "The Indian National Congress condemns the arrest of noted environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act." "The crux of the issue is that the BJP has deceived the people of Ladakh for years. It promised the region Sixth Schedule status in the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections and has gone back on that promise with a vengeance," Ramesh said.

The BJP claimed that it gave Ladakh autonomy from the larger Jammu and Kashmir but it has really ended all semblance of democracy in the UT, the Congress leader alleged.

"The Modi government cannot brush these issues away or suppress them by arresting Mr Wangchuk. It needs to engage with the people of Ladakh in sincerity and with alacrity," Ramesh said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Sagarika Ghose alleged that the Narendra Modi government treats any dissent as "anti-national" and arrests the dissenters under draconian laws.

"Home Ministry at it again. Narendra Modi regime now arrests Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk. Whether in sensitive places like Kashmir or Manipur or Ladakh, the Modi government has no policy, no reach out, no reconciliation, no trust building," Ghose said in a post on X.

"All that the incompetent Modi regime can do is treat any dissent as 'anti-national' and arrest under draconian laws. Shameful," she further said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Wangchuk's arrest was unfortunate and accused the BJP-led NDA government of backtracking on its promises.

"This is unfortunate. The way the Central government was after him since yesterday, it seemed they would do something like this," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Srinagar.

"Promises were made with the people there... I don't understand what compulsions does the central government have to backtrack after making promises," he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Wangchuk's arrest is "deeply disturbing", terming the climate activist as a lifelong advocate of peace.

"Sonam Wangchuk's arrest is deeply disturbing. A lifelong advocate of peace, sustainability and truth is being punished merely for demanding that promises be kept," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said the situation in Leh, following Wednesday's violence, was a grim echo of what Kashmir has endured.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP-led central government over Wangchuk's arrest, calling it an attack on democracy and people's rights.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the country was passing through a difficult phase.

"Ravana's end also came. Kansa's end also came. Hitler's and Mussolini's end also came.

"And today, people hate all those individuals. Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak. The end of those who practice dictatorship and arrogance is very bad," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi in a post on X.

Earlier, in another post on X, he described Wangchuk as a man committed to education and innovation, and said it was painful to see him facing action.

Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi also reacted, saying Wangchuk had been voicing concerns related to Ladakh's land, environment, identity and voting rights.

"Putting such a person in jail is an attack on democracy. The voice of the people cannot be suppressed," she posted on X.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya were among the Left party leaders who condemned the arrest.

Brittas, in a post on X, said the repressive action will only aggravate the situation.

"Strongly condemn the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk and the brutality unleashed on Ladakh's people, where four lives were tragically lost and many were injured. Such repressive actions will only aggravate the situation, further fueling unrest. Demand an immediate end to this violence, sincere talks with Ladakh’s leaders, and justice with compensation for the grieving families," Brittas said.

Bhattacharya, also in a post on X, said, "Strongly condemn the persecution and arrest of renowned climate activist, innovator and popular leader of Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk. Free Sonam Wangchuk and fulfill the democratic aspirations of the people of Ladakh." The CPI(ML) Liberation, in a statement, called the move "outrageous".

"CPI(ML) Liberation strongly condemns this arrest, which clearly exposes the government's witch-hunting agenda and its attempt to shift blame for a crisis born of the government's own betrayal of people's democratic aspirations and trampling of the Constitution," the Left party said in a statement.

"Instead of addressing people's legitimate demands for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, employment and protection of land and environment, the regime has resorted to false charges and scapegoating Wangchuk for the September 24 protests, which saw at least four people killed in police firing," it said, demanding immediate and unconditional release of Wangchuk. PTI ASK AO MHS SSB MIJ AO KSS KSS