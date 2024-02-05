Gowari Gond community holds protest in Nagpur for caste certificates

Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) Several thousand members of the Gond Gowari community from across Maharashtra held a protest in Nagpur on Monday seeking caste certificates.

The protesters also resorted to a 'chakka jam' (road blockade), officials said.

Three members of the community have been protesting at Sanvidhan Chowk here for the past 11 days, with functionaries of the Adivasi Gond Gowari Jamat Sanvaidhanik Haq Sangharsh Kruti Samiti' warning they would intensify the agitation if demands are not met.

"The protesters came from Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Amravati, Yavatmal Chandrapur and other places of Maharashtra demanding caste certificates. We met Nagpur collector Vipin Itankar and apprised him of our demands," Adivasi Gond Gowari Jamat Sanvaidhanik Haq Sangharsh Kruti Samiti working convener Gajanan Kohale told PTI.

"The community will meet here on February 10 and intensify the stir if demands are not met," he added. PTI CLS BNM BNM