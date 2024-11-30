Goyal bats for traditional, unique convocation attire

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday urged universities to shun “colonial” convocation attire and opt for “something more unique and traditional”.

Speaking at the fourth convocation of the Royal Global University here, he exhorted the students to convert crisis into opportunities and make challenges the stepping stones for success.

“I have been attending many convocations and finding universities increasingly getting out of this colonial mindset of this uniform,” the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry said, pointing to the formal convocation gown and hat he was sporting.

“Particularly in this weather, I don’t think anybody is particularly happy to be donning this uniform... Why can’t we think of something more unique, more traditional, more Indian, something that we can connect with more?” he said.

Goyal said many institutions under his charge have brought in salwar-kameez, saree or kurta-pyjama as uniforms.

“If you want to be very fancy, an ‘achkan’ (a three-quarter-length coat or tunic) will also do. But, let us be traditional and Indian with our uniform,” he said.

The minister said the university authorities can engage the Jorhat-based National Institute of Design to come up with something unique for them.

Congratulating the graduating students, Goyal said, “Today is a day of celebration. I am not here as a politician or minister, but as a friend and well-wisher, as someone who sees in you all future innovators, start-up founders. You will shape the destiny not just of Assam but of the nation.” He also lauded the contribution of the families of the students behind their success.

Highlighting that out of 1,502 graduating students, 794 were women, Goyal said, “It is an inspiration for all children across the country. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes India’s future lies in women-led development. Your success will translate into progress of Bharat.” He urged the students to contribute to nation-building and ensure that India meets its development goals by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence.

“There should be no one in this country lacking basic needs by the time we celebrate 100 years of Independence. A collective commitment has to be given by each of us,” asserted Goyal.

Asking the students to refrain from taking pressure to succeed in life, he said, “Look at life with three guiding principles – purpose, passion and people – which will help ease pressure and give confidence.” “Purpose defines your path... whatever your dreams may be, remain committed. Define your goals, pursue with unwavering dedication. Passion is the equation of success, pursue your monetary needs and also your passion in life.

“Coming to people, if you focus on self-development, build skills and character, and channelise yourself to serving the people, society, it will give you true sense of purpose and satisfaction of achieving your passion,” the minister said.

He also called upon the students to move out of their comfort zones, as the greatest opportunities often lie beyond.

“You need to create a unique path. Life will have a lot of challenges, embrace them. Convert every crisis into opportunity, making it a stepping stone,” Goyal added.

Meanwhile, four eminent personalities – former chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Director General of CSIR Raghunath A Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Chairman of ISRO Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, and Padma Shri awardee and chairman of the Ambuja Group Harshvardhan Neotia – were conferred Honoris Causa degrees. PTI SSG RBT