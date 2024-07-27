Goyal refutes Oppn charge, says many schemes in Union budget for Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said there are many schemes for which allocations have been made for Maharashtra in the 2024-25 Union budget, including those related to infrastructure.

He was responding to criticism from opposition parties that Maharashtra had got a raw deal in the budget tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

Addressing a press conference, Goyal, who is Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North, said the budget is for a developed India and is inclusive, impactful and innovative.

"I want to assure people of Mumbai and Maharashtra that there are many schemes under which allocations have been made for the state in the budget," the Union Commerce minister said.

Asserting that schemes related to individual states are not elaborated in every budget, Goyal said, "The budget is in continuation. Many schemes are in the budget that benefit different states." He said 12 industrial parks are set to come up nationwide, of which the highest investment is in the one near Dighi Port in Maharashtra.

A major chunk of the Rs 11 lakh crore earmarked for infrastructure is being spent in Maharashtra, Goyal said.

He pointed out that Rs 2.5 lakh crore is being spent on the railways, including Rs 15,000 crore in Maharashtra, which is the highest.

He also said a deep sea port will come up in Vadhavan in Palghar district at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore.

"The Budget has not fallen prey to populism. The budget has a long term perspective. It has ensured the strength of the Indian economy is respected. Unless we have a strong base we will not be able to build the edifice of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he asserted.

The government is committed to improvement of data governance in the country, he added. PTI PR BNM