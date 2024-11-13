Goyal slams Uddhav over frisking incident, accuses him of abandoning Hindutva

Pune, Nov 13 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday took strong exception to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's recent comments over the frisking of his luggage, accusing the former Maharashtra Chief Minister of creating unnecessary drama.

Goyal claimed that Thackeray's outrage was a result of "fear of getting caught" and dismissed his concerns as an overreaction to routine security checks.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, the BJP MP accused Thackeray of being steeped into politics of appeasement and abandoning "Hindutva" ideology.

"The ideology of Shiv Sena (UBT) is over. Hindutva is nowhere to be seen. All that remains is a cap —which Uddhav may wear. Thackeray is now fully engulfed in the politics of appeasement," Goyal said, further accusing the Sena (UBT) of aligning itself with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Thackeray had alleged that he was being selectively targeted after his bags were frisked by poll officials ahead of a rally in Yavatmal district.

Goyal emphasised that the Election Commission and security agencies were simply carrying out their duties.

"Everybody's bags are being frisked, including (Deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis's. His bags were checked on November 5 and November 7. We did not make an issue out of it," he said.

Goyal pointed out that even ordinary citizens are subjected to similar checks, with police routinely inspecting vehicles at checkposts.

"It is their job," he added, suggesting that Thackeray's protest over the incident indicated some personal apprehension.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray's convoy was stopped at a check-post on the Maharashtra-Goa border.

"If common people like us are checked; are Uddhav Thackeray and the Gandhi families special?" Goyal asked. PTI SPK NSK