Goyal warns civic officials of action over unauthorised hawkers, slums

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday warned authorities of action on the issue of unauthorised slums and hawkers in his Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a function in Borivali to distribute allotment letters to beneficiaries under the slum rehabilitation scheme of the government, Goyal said, "No new slums will be allowed in North Mumbai. Authorities must ensure this, failing which action will be taken against them." "Maintain greenery and public spaces properly. Keep public toilets clean and prevent any misconduct in public parks. Provide proper spaces for authorized hawkers while taking strict action against unauthorized ones," he added.

Goyal batted for eligible slum dwellers getting homes in the same locality, adding that every individual wants to raise children in a secure, permanent home.

"Officials must work with integrity to expedite the slum rehabilitation process. Additionally, no outsider should enter this area illegally, and no local resident should be unfairly displaced. Authorities must ensure this," he said.

In a function to distribute sanitary napkins to girls in civic schools, he stressed on the need for raising awareness about menstruation and hygiene.

The Union minister directed officials to provide 20 sanitary pads per month to students in North Mumbai's municipal schools.

He was addressing an event in a school in Kandivali West on menstruation and hygiene to mark International Women's Day.

"There are approximately 50,000 girls in Mumbai's municipal schools. Instructions have been given to ensure sanitary pads reach them. Menstrual hygiene is an essential step in empowering girls and ensuring their education continues uninterrupted. This initiative is not just about distributing sanitary pads but also about spreading awareness and building confidence," Goyal said. PTI MR BNM