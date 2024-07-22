GPS-Panic Button in taxis, drivers to protest

Udupi (Karnataka), Jul 22 (PTI) The Udupi district taximen and maxicab association is up in arms against the Karnataka government's mandate to install GPS and panic button devices in tourist vehicles.

According to the association's General Secretary Ramesh K Kotian, taxi drivers and owners are burdened by the high cost of these devices, which are now compulsory. The Union government has set a fixed price of Rs 7,550 for installing both GPS and panic buttons. However, at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) offices, these devices are being sold for as much as Rs 15,000. This steep price difference has left taxi drivers feeling unfairly treated.

In response, the association has planned to stage a protest near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Rajathadri on July 23. Their demand is clear: Reconsider the mandatory installation of these devices and address the financial strain faced by taxi operators.

Kotian also highlighted a previous instance where speed governor devices were made compulsory for tourist vehicles. However, there was no follow-up to ensure compliance. Now, the government's move to make specific branded GPS and panic buttons mandatory has raised concerns. Approximately 60 percent of tourist vehicle operators in Udupi district have already installed these devices, paying Rs 3,300 for both. Yet, the RTO refuses to accept these earlier installations during fitness certificate (FC) renewals, insisting on the costly Rs 15,000 devices.

Adding to the frustration, Kotian pointed out that the state government turns a blind eye to whiteboard vehicle owners who illegally offer their vehicles for hire.

He emphasised that self-employed tourist vehicle drivers and owners face unnecessary harassment from the government.