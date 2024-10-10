GPS tracker found in freight train near Jhansi, triggers panic

Jhansi (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A suspicious electronic device found on a freight train near Jhansi on the Bhopal-Delhi rail line led to panic among railway and police, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when the train, transporting coal from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan, was stationed at Bijauli station here, they said.

According to police, train guard C L Meena noticed a device with blinking lights near the guard's compartment and immediately alerted the railway control room.

Senior officials, including Jhansi SSP Sudha Singh, rushed to the spot along with RPF, GRP and a bomb disposal squad.

"The RPF received the information that a device has been found inside the freight train which had stopped at Bijauli station under Premnagar police station area," SSP Singh said.

"When thoroughly checked, a GPS tracker device was found. Apparently, the company which was transporting its coal rakes had put the tracker device in the consignment. No other suspicious thing has come to light in the case," she added.

According to officials, the GRP has taken the tracker into custody and launched an investigation.