GR issued for 'ladki bahin' scheme; annual family income limit of beneficiaries capped at 2.5L

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The annual family income of beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh, a government resolution issued by the Maharashtra government has stated.

The scheme, which was announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get Rs 1,500 per month.

As per the GR dated June 28, the beneficiary woman must have a bank account in her name, possess Aadhaar/ration card and domicile from the state.

"The beneficiary must get income certificate of Rs 2.5 lakh (annual family income criteria) from a competent authority. They can make online application. Anganwadi sevika/gram sevak will accept the online forms, verify and upload on the portal in rural areas while in the urban areas anganwadi sevikas and ward officers will look into it," it said.

"The final approval will be given by the committee headed by the district collector. Those who can't fill the form online will be helped by the anganwadi sevika. Those associated with any government machinery, or availing government pension or getting more than Rs 1500 amount from any other government scheme will not be eligible," the GR added.

The GR was issued after a cabinet meeting on Friday following the budget announcement, an official said.