Gr Noida: Hospital owner, doctors booked for 'negligence' after road crash victim dies

Noida, May 31 (PTI) The owner and staff, including doctors, of a private hospital in Greater Noida have been booked for negligence leading to the death of a 21-year-old road crash victim, police officials said on Friday.

The police have also booked the unidentified driver of a car which was involved in the crash that took place on May 25, they said.

The FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida on the complaint of Ram Kumar, whose son Manish died after the accident on the Bulandshahr bypass road.

"My son met with the accident in Bulandshahr and when alerted about it, we immediately reached the spot and got him admitted to the emergency ward of the Babu Banarasi Das hospital there. The doctors there said he had minor injury in his right leg and discharged the same evening," Kumar said.

"Later in the day, Manish complained of pain in his leg so he was admitted at the Naveen Hospital in Dadri area here around 6.30 pm. The owner and doctors here said it was a normal injury and when inquired repeated they said the situation was normal and there was nothing to worry about," he alleged in the FIR.

The father further said the doctors insisted there was no need to refer the patient to any other hospital but on May 28 at 3.30 pm Manish died in the hospital.

The police said an FIR in the matter was lodged under IPC sections 279 (negligent driving), 304A (negligence leading to death), 337 (negligence/act done rashly to endanger someone's life) on May 29 after a written complaint was received from the father.

"The unidentified driver of the erring WagonR, the owner and staff, including doctors, of the private hospital have been booked as accused while an investigation has been launched into the case," a police official said. PTI KIS NB