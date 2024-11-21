Gr Noida man booked for thrashing pet dog

Noida, Nov 21 (PTI) A man in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera thrashing his pet dog and throwing him on the ground, police on Thursday said.

Inspector-in-charge of Ecotech-3 Police Station Anil Kumar Pandey said a video appeared on social media Wednesday in which a person, who looked like a woman, was seen beating a dog.

The incident took place in Mahagun Mantra Society and the person was identified as 40-year-old Harishankar Gupta, he said.

"In the blurry video circulated on social media, the accused of beating the dog appeared to be a woman, but investigation revealed that he is a man who wears women's clothes and has long hair," he said.

Several users on social media, including Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, expressed their outrage at the video.

Responding to the post, Tandon demanded "strict action" against the accused. PTI COR SKY VN VN