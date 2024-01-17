Gr Noida man held for raping woman after filming her bath

Noida, Jan 17 (PT) A 29-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman and video recording her while she was bathing, police said.

The 25-year-old woman had approached the police with a complaint on Tuesday after which an FIR was filed and investigation launched, an official said.

Both the woman and the man are known to each other and live in the same neighbourhood in the Jarcha police station area of Greater Noida, the official said.

"The accused allegedly filmed the woman discreetly while she was bathing. He later showed her the clip, forcing her to go with him to a hotel where he forced himself on her. He also threatened to circulate the video on social media," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation was taken up and the accused, who is engaged in farming, was arrested on Wednesday, the spokesperson added.

Jarcha police station incharge Sunil Kumar said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 354C (voyeurism).

Charges under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form), were also invoked in the case, Kumar said.

The accused was produced in a local court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, he added. PTI KIS CK