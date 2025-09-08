GR row: No new decision was taken on Maratha quota, OBCs won't suffer any loss, says Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sept 8 (PTI) Amid a row over the Government Resolution (GR) on the Hyderabad gazette regarding Kunbi caste certificates for Maratha community members, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday claimed OBCs will not suffer any loss due to the move.

He stated that state minister Chhagan Bhujbal was informed that the GR was not detrimental to the interests of the OBC communities.

Bhujbal had expressed his displeasure over the GR and convened a meeting of OBC leaders. Addressing the media here, Shinde clarified that the government has only simplified the process of allotting (Kunbi) certificates through the GR, and that no new decision on the Maratha quota had been taken.

Shinde's remarks come amid growing restlessness among OBCs after the state social justice and special assistance department issued the GR on implementing the Hyderabad gazette, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. This will enable them to claim quota under the OBC category after certificates are issued.

The GR was issued after the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation successfully persuaded quota leader Manoj Jarange to withdraw his hunger strike in Mumbai on September 2.

During his visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, Shinde addressed Shiv Sena workers and MLAs from the Marathwada region.

"A discussion had taken place with senior OBC leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and he has been informed that the GR will not affect the interests (quota) of OBCs. No loss will be caused to Other Backward Classes," he told a press conference.

Shinde stated that a rule of allotting (Kunbi) certificates had existed since 2012.

"We have not taken any new decision. We just simplified this process. No Kunbi certificates had been issued in Marathwada. We have decided to give these certificates to those (Marathas) whose historical records are found," he added.

Shinde said only eligible people should be given these certificates. "It is our policy not to curtail anybody's right," he added.

Pointing to the demand to implement the Hyderabad gazette, Shinde said a three-member committee has been established, and the process for availing the (Kunbi) certificates has been simplified.

While addressing Shiv Sena leaders, Shinde said the upcoming elections to local bodies will see those individuals who stood with you in the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls contesting.

"The party workers should start working on the voting lists of respective areas and take the decisions taken by the Mahayuti government to the voters," he said.

Shinde asked Sena workers to ensure that voters who support our ideology cast their votes in the upcoming polls. PTI AW NSK