Grace, grit and glamour: 24 finalists set for Miss World 2025 talent showdown

Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) The Miss World 2025 pageant marked an exciting milestone on Wednesday with the announcement of 24 finalists for the much-awaited Talent Competition—one of the most celebrated segments of the global event.

Chosen through compelling auditions and a fiercely competitive second round, these remarkable young women will take centre stage once again on May 23 to dazzle audiences with their originality and poise.

Nearly 100 contestants from across the globe showcased their unique talents with passion and creativity, making this year’s edition one of the most memorable to date, a release from the organisers said.

From classical music renditions and contemporary dance routines to soulful vocal performances and deeply rooted cultural art forms, the competition offered a vibrant display of the artistic brilliance and diverse heritage of Miss World’s international participants.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, contestants from the United States, Poland, Nigeria, Philippines, Malta, Italy, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago, Estonia, Germany, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Netherlands, Wales, Czech Republic, Jamaica, Argentina, Ireland, Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Kenya have secured their spots in the Talent Challenge Final.

These 24 exceptional women will once again captivate audiences with their breathtaking performances on May 23, in what promises to be a highlight of the pageant.

The winner of the Talent Competition will earn a direct entry into the Top 10 of her continental region—a prized advantage in the journey to the Miss World crown, it said.

"The talent showcased by these young women is not only a testament to their individuality and dedication, but also a powerful reminder of the creativity and cultural richness they represent," said Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation.

The 2025 edition of the Miss World contest officially commenced with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue through May 31, drawing attention from across the globe.

Seizing this opportunity to shine on the world stage, the Telangana government has rolled out a comprehensive action plan to project the state as a premier global destination for tourism and investment.

As part of this vision, contestants embarked on curated visits to some of Telangana’s most iconic attractions—including the historic Charminar, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, the revered Lord Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta, and a 700-year-old banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district—offering a glimpse of the region’s rich cultural and historical tapestry.

With the Talent finals approaching and the world watching, the stage is set not just to crown beauty and skill, but to celebrate culture, resilience, and unity.