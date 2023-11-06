Graduation ceremony of first three MBBS batches of ANIIMS on Tuesday, four tribals among pass-out students

New Delhi: The first graduation ceremony of the first three batches of students of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair, will be held on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Out of these three batches of students (2015, 2016 and 2017) who have successfully passed their MBBS course, four are tribals.

ANIIMS was set up on September 1, 2015, under a society named Andaman & Nicobar Islands Medical Education & Research Society (ANIMERS).

The medical college project was built under the centrally sponsored scheme under which 55 district hospitals (having 20 acres of land, 300 beds and no medical college in that district) were to be upgraded to a medical college.

Advertisment

ANIIMS is the only medical institute for the entire union territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands with GB Pant Hospital (GBPH) as its attached medical college teaching hospital.

GBPH is the only referral hospital in the islands with advanced patient care facilities. This also provides the right platform to transform the students into Indian medical graduates as per the National Medical Commission guidelines ensuring opportunities for early clinical exposure, medical ethics and etiquette, care and skill.

The rural and urban health training centres under ANIIMS provide comprehensive healthcare facilities to the rural and urban population and an inside view of the primary healthcare management for medical students.