Graffiti of gangster found on Tipu Sultan's Palace wall; FIR filed

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), Oct 28 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons after miscreants allegedly defaced the wall of Tipu Sultan's Palace atop Nandi Hills with graffiti referring to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Tuesday.

The site falls under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), they said.

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday morning when visitors to Nandi Hills, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, noticed Bishnoi's name scribbled on the wall of the historic monument, which once served as Tipu Sultan's summer palace.

Videos and photos of the graffiti soon went viral on social media, prompting officials to rush to the spot and inspect the site.

"The graffiti was immediately erased by ASI officials after the matter came to light," police said.

"We have registered a case on our own against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trespassing, public mischief and damage to public property. The culprits involved in the act are yet to be identified," a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage from cameras in and around the area is being collected and analysed to identify those responsible, police added. PTI AMP SSK