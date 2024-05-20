Graffiti targeting Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; Delhi Police files FIR

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The police have registered an FIR and started a probe into the graffiti bearing AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name found scribbled inside metro trains and at stations, an officer said on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP of being behind the graffiti and sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue. Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given a complaint regarding defacement inside the metro coaches.

"Accordingly, a case under relevant laws has been registered at Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station for further investigations," he said.

Another police officer said pictures of certain messages scribbled inside metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account "ankit.goel_91".

One of the graffiti inside a metro train read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91" Another message read: "#CM Delhi leave us, we don't need freebies anymore. #45 Crore on CM Awas." A third and longer graffiti in another metro train, read, "Following are points you are advised to follow... Jal Board Transparent audit and fix the responsibility of the person/leaders concerned, your final say on liquor policy and the kickback received by your leaders or party as a whole and Mr Raghav Chaddha actual eye treatment in AIIMS or Safdarjung or any Indian hospital of your choice. There are the final expectations from the #AAP." Similar messages were found written at Patel Nagar, Ramesh Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations, another officer said, adding, that police have taken cognisance of the vandalism and started a probe.

The officer said the person, Ankit Goel, whose Instagram account has been used for sharing the pictures of the graffiti, is being searched and will be called for questioning. It is suspected the Goel scribbled the graffiti and posted pictures of those on his account for fame, the officer added.

Meanwhile, DMRC issued a press statement stating that some incidents of graffiti writing inside metro trains and stations have been noticed recently.

"DMRC expects everyone to refrain from such acts of defacement of metro properties and urges commuters to not indulge in such activities. Co-passengers are also requested to report such acts to the metro authorities immediately if they notice anyone indulging in these unlawful activities," the statement said. The security wing of the Delhi metro is already in touch with Delhi Police for further necessary action, it added. PTI ALK ALK NSD NSD