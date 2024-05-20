Delhiites write abuses targeting Kejriwal in metro trains; police begin probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has started a probe into the graffiti found written inside the metro trains and on stations bearing Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name, an officer said on Monday.

The AAP has attributed the act of vandalism to the BJP, which, it said, wanted to threaten Kejriwal through the graffiti.

According to a police officer, pictures of certain messages written inside metro trains and stations were shared through an Instagram account 'ankit.goel_91'.

One of the graffiti scribbled inside a metro train read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye. Please. Otherwise you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91"

Another message read: "#CM Delhi leave us, we don't need freebies anymore. #45 Crore on CM Awas."

A third and longer graffito in another metro train, read, "Following are points you are advised to follow... Jal Board Transparent audit and fix the responsibility of the person person/leaders concerned, your final say on liquor policy and the kickback received by your leaders or party as a whole and Mr Raghav Chaddha actual eye treatment in AIIMS or Safdarjung or any Indian hospital of your choice. There are the final expectations from the #AAP."

Similar messages were found written at at least three metro stations - Patel Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, and Rajiv Chowk --, another officer said, adding, police have taken cognisance of the vandalism and started a probe.

A case under proper sections will be registered at the concerned metro police station, he said.