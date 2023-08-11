Graft in purchase of body bags: Ex-mayor seeks pre-arrest bail, gets interim protection till Aug 24

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) A sessions court here on Friday directed the police not to take any coercive action against former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar till August 24 in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the purchase of body bags by the city civic body during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisment

Fearing arrest in the case, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has moved an application before the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

The case against Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police.

The case is linked to COVID-19 centres "scam" allegedly involving misappropriation of funds in management of health facilities and financial irregularities in purchases of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Advertisment

It is based on a complaint filed with the EOW by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya last month.

Pednekar held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.

In her pre-arrest bail plea, filed through advocate Rahul Arote, the former mayor claimed she has been “falsely implicated" in the case.

Advertisment

“The applicant (Pednekar) states that there are news articles published in newspapers that EOW is likely to summon the applicant for enquiry in a couple of days. With the offence being non-bailable and punishable up to life imprisonment, she apprehends arrest at the hands of the police and therefore approaches this court for pre arrest bail,” her plea said.

Pednekar claimed the complaint against her “ is tainted with mala fides, politically motivated, and made with an ulterior motive”.

The complaint has political overtures as evident from the fact that it was lodged only after a split in the Shiv Sena (in 2022), said the application and pointed out that Pednekar is affiliated to the party's faction led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a key opposition leader.

Advertisment

The plea has described Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, as a habitual complainant who has a history of targeting politicians who do not owe allegiance to his party.

On Friday, the police filed its response and sought time to argue the case on merits.

Pendekar's lawyer submitted that interim protection be granted to the former mayor otherwise the very purpose of filing the pre-arrest bail application will get defeated.

The court said the application is required to be heard on merits and since it is not going to be argued at this juncture, it would be justifiable to protect the liberty of the applicant for a temporary period.

It then directed the investigating officer of the case and the special public prosecutor not to take any coercive action against Pednekar till the next date of hearing. The judge also said the applicant shall not take advantage of the interim protection which is temporary in nature.

The court will next hear the matter on August 24. PTI AVI RSY