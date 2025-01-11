Grain merchant's body found in ditch in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a grain merchant was found in a ditch here on Saturday morning, police said.

He was identified as Hariom Agrahari (50), a resident of Nagar Palika ward number 23, Chowk Gauriganj, they said.

Agrahari's body was found in a ditch near Barnatikar village in the Gauriganj police station area. His throat was slit, according to police.

Station House Officer, Gauriganj, Shyam Narayan Pandey said that Agrahari was killed with a sharp weapon.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV