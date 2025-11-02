Grain procurement to begin from November 3 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has said that government will commence grain procurement operations across the state from November 3.

Farmers can register their details by sending a "HI" message to the WhatsApp number 73373 59375, he added.

The government has set a target to procure 51 lakh tonnes of grain for the 2025-26 Kharif season. Over 3,000 Rythu Seva Kendras and nearly 2,000 procurement centers have been established across the state, Manohar said in an official press release late on Saturday.

He further said that over 10,500 staff members have been deployed for procurement operations, with arrangements made to ensure payment to farmers within 48 hours after the purchase.

The quality of gunny bags must be ensured in advance, and moisture testing machines and transport facilities should be made available without delays, said the minister.

Manohar will inaugurate the procurement program on November 3 at Arugolanu village in Tadepalligudem constituency, marking the formal commencement of the state's Kharif procurement drive. PTI MS STH ADB