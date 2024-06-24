Grain trader shot dead in UP’s Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old grain trader was shot dead near his house in Guptarganj market here on Sunday, police said.

According to local traders, the incident happened at around 8 pm when Rohit Jaiswal was just 100 metres away from his house.

The matter of monetary dispute has come to fore in the initial investigation, however, the police said they are questioning Jaiswal’s family members.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Chandra said teams have been formed to arrest the accused people. PTI COR NAV NB NB