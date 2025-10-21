Grain trader, worker found dead in Jaisalmer market; police probe on

Jaisalmer, Oct 20 (PTI) A grain trader and his accountant were found dead near his shop in Mohangarh agricultural market on Tuesday, police said.

Trader Madanlal and his accountant, Reventaram, were likely killed Diwali night, they said.

The incident came to light when a local temple priest noticed the blood-soaked bodies early Tuesday.

Pokarpuri, the priest at a Hanuman temple, told police that he was returning after performing morning prayers when he stopped to greet Madanlal at his shop.

"I saw goats gathered outside the shop. As I went closer to move them away, I saw both bodies lying there," he said.

Police have collected forensic evidence and launched an investigation into the deaths. PTI COR AG VN VN