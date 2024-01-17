Grains being collected at a Ram temple in Delhi, to be sent to Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Rice, wheat and other types of grains are being collected at an old Ram temple in south Delhi and will be sent to Ayodhya to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the new temple in the holy city.

Run by an over three decade-old society named 'Shri Sanatan Dharm Sabha', the structure of the temple, whose consecration ceremony took place 30 years ago, sits on a hilly terrain in East of Kailash, part of the Aravalli hills in the national capital.

"Lord Ram is everywhere and on January 22, we will celebrate the occasion in Delhi with a zeal and devotion, assuming we are in the holy place of Ayodhya," the society's joint secretary Pawan Sharma said.

Sharma said that on January 22 morning a havan, puja and yagya will be performed at the Shree Ram Mandir temple before the starting of the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

"At 12:20 pm, 'mangal aarti' will be done, and later in the day, a 'bhandara' will be done and 'prasad' will also be distributed," he added.

An 'Anna Kalash' along with a poster depicting an image of Lord Ram has been put up on the premises of the Ram temple at East of Kailash.

The collected grains would then be taken to Ayodhya by a private organisation which initiated this exercise a few days ago, Sharma added.